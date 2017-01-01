Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Sept. 1, 2016 photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon catches a pass before a preseason game against the Chicago Bears in Cleveland. The suspended wide receiver has applied again to the NFL for reinstatement. Gordon hasn't appeared in a regular-season game since 2014. The 25-year-old was days away from returning to Cleveland's roster last season but voluntarily entered a rehabilitation facility in September, saying he wanted to "gain full control of my life and continue on a path to reach my full potential as a person. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon (12) celebrates with teammate Andrew Hawkins (16) after catching a 43=yard touchdown pass in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Brent Grimes (24) during the second quarter of a preseasongame Aug. 26, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)