Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski directs wide receivers during practice in Charlotte, N.C., in this June 7, 2012 file photo. Chudzinski has been hired by the Browns as their new head coach according to team sources. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski (center) discusses a play with rookie quarterback Cam Newton (left) and wide receiver (89) Steve Smith during practice August 4, 2011 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Chudzinski has been hired by the Browns as their new head coach according to team sources. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/MCT)
Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski directs a play during practice at Gibbs Stadium on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, July 31, 2011. Chudzinski has been hired by the Browns as their new head coach according to team sources. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/MCT)