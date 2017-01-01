Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Chris Rainey (22) is tackled by Cleveland Browns linebacker Craig Robertson (53) during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 25, 2012, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back Chris Rainey in the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 25, 2012, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (88) makes a catch against Cleveland Browns linebacker Craig Robertson (53) and cornerback Buster Skrine (22) in the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 25, 2012, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Browns defensive back Buster Skrine (22) and Cleveland Browns linebacker Craig Robertson (53) tackle Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Heath Miller (83) during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 25, 2012, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)