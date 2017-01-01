Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Carolina Panthers' Gary Barnidge (82) makes a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers' Brandon Johnson (48) during the first half of their pre-season game on August 30, 2012, in Pittsburgh. (David T. Foster III/Charlotte Observer/MCT)
Carolina Panthers' Gary Barnidge (82) catches a touchdown pass in front of New York Jets' Josh Mauga (53) during the second half of a preseason NFL game Aug. 26, 2012, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
In this Dec. 23, 2012 file photo, Arizona Cardinals' Quentin Groves is shown before a game against the Chicago Bears in Glendale, Ariz. The Cleveland Browns continued upgrading their defense in free agency, signing former Groves to a two-year, $2.8 million contract, Wednesday.�(AP Photo/Paul Connors)
St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradford (8) has the ball stripped by Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Quentin Groves (54) during the second half of a game, Nov. 25, 2012, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cleveland Browns continued upgrading their defense in free agency, signing former Groves to a two-year, $2.8 million contract, Wednesday.(AP Photo/Paul Connors)