Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, Clemson's Deshaun Watson celebrates a last second touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama, in Tampa, Fla. The NFL on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, released a list of 95 underclassmen who have been granted early entry to the draft, along with the names of eight other players, including Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, who are draft-eligible by completing their college degrees. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, Clemson's Deshaun Watson celebrates a last second touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama, in Tampa, Fla. The NFL on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, released a list of 95 underclassmen who have been granted early entry to the draft, along with the names of eight other players, including Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, who are draft-eligible by completing their college degrees. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Clemson's Deshaun Watson runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson smiles during an NCAA college football news conference Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Clemson defeated Alabama 35-31 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game the night before. Watson was the offensive player of the game. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson, left, and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan talk after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 33-13. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Cleveland. The Bengals won 23-10. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Cleveland Browns acting executive VP of football operations Sashi Brown walks the field during practice before an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2016, file photo, Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown addresses the media during a news conference in Berea, Ohio. The Browns are not in any rush to make a decision on quarterback Johnny Manziel�s future. Sashi Brown, the team�s newly appointed vice president of football operations, said Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016, the team is �not in any panic to make any decision one way or another on him.� (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
Cleveland Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson, left, talks with owner Jimmy Haslam before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)