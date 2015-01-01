Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Browns tight end Gary Barnidge (82) catches a pass from quarterback Robert Griffin III for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Jared Wickerham)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) scrambles for a first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)