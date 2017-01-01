Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland running back Trent Richardson (33) carries the ball against the Baltimore defense during the Browns 25-15 loss to the Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland running back Trent Richardson (left) fumbles the ball during the Browns 25-15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland recovered the ball. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland running back Trent Richardson carries the ball during the Browns 25-15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)