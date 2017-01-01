Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The San Francisco 49ers' Ricky Jean Francois waves a flag in the endzone after defeating the New Orleans Saints, 36-32, in an NFC Divisional playoff game at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California in Jan. 2012. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Contra Costa Times/MCT)
San Francisco 49ers' Ricky Jean Francois before the NFL football NFC Championship game against the Atlanta Falcons in Jan. 2013, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois (95) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Brian Hoyer (6) during the third quarter of an NFL football game in San Francisco in Dec. 2012. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Ricky Jean-Francois (95) in an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings in San Francisco, in Aug. 2010. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)