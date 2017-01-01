Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jimmy Haslam, CEO of Pilot Flying J, speaks during a press conference at the company headquarters Friday, April 19, 2013 in Knoxville, Tenn. A Pilot Flying J employee told investigators that CEO Jimmy Haslam, who is also the owner of the Cleveland Browns, knew about rebate fraud at the truck stop chain his family owns, according to an FBI affidavit unsealed Thursday. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Jimmy Haslam announces he will stay on as the Pilot Flying J CEO during a news conference Friday, April 19, 2013, in Knoxville, Tenn. The announcement comes as Pilot Flying J faces intense pressure in connection with a FBI criminal investigation into claims of failure to pay rebates to trucking customers.(AP Photo/Michael Patrick, Knoxville News Sentinel)
Jimmy Haslam, CEO of Pilot Flying J, speaks during a press conference at the company headquarters Friday, April 19, 2013 in Knoxville, Tenn. A Pilot Flying J employee told investigators that CEO Jimmy Haslam, who is also the owner of the Cleveland Browns, knew about rebate fraud at the truck stop chain his family owns, according to an FBI affidavit unsealed Thursday. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Jimmy Haslam, CEO of Pilot Flying J, speaks during a press conference at the company headquarters Friday, April 19, 2013 in Knoxville, Tenn. A Pilot Flying J employee told investigators that CEO Jimmy Haslam, who is also the owner of the Cleveland Browns, knew about rebate fraud at the truck stop chain his family owns, according to an FBI affidavit unsealed Thursday. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)