In this Aug. 26, 2016 photo, Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam (left) and head coach Hue Jackson watch warm-ups before a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. The Browns finished the season 1-15. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson (left) talks with owner Jimmy Haslam before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Dec. 11, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)