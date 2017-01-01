Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Browns place kicker Phil Dawson (4) kicks a 43-yard field goal from the hold of punter Reggie Hodges in the first quarter of an against the Philadelphia Eagles, in the season opener. Dawson was playing in his 200th career NFL game. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Browns kicker Phil Dawson's locker got the 'Pro Bowl' treatment Thursday after the veteran kicker was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. (Photo courtesy of the Cleveland Browns)