Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Browns president Mike Holmgren watches players, during the Cleveland Browns rookie training camp held at the Browns training facility in July 2012 in Berea, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Browns president Mike Holmgren talks with reporters about the possible sale of the Cleveland Browns before the start of the first day of the Cleveland Browns all team training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility in July 2012 in Berea, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Browns president Mike Holmgren (right) talks with head coach Pat Shurmur after an off-season practice at the NFL football team's headquarters in Berea, Ohioin June 2012. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Browns president Mike Holmgren (left) talks with linebacker Scott Fujita after an off-season practice at the NFL football team's headquarters in Berea, Ohio in June 2012. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Browns president Mike Holmgren makes a point during his news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility in Berea, Ohio in Oct. 2012. Holmgren will retire at the end of the season as new owner Jimmy Haslam and president Joe Banner take control. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)