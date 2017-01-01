Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Cody Kessler (6) is helped off the field after taking a hit before being taken into the locker room for a concussion protocol in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Oct. 23, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Cody Kessler scrambles while being chased out of the pocket by San Diego Chargers' Melvin Ingram in the fourth quarter of a game Dec. 24, 2016 at FIrstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)