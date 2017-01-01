Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden takes a snap during the Browns 30-7 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Washington Redskins quarterbacks Robert Griffin III (10) and Kirk Cousins (12) warm up before the start of a game against the St. Louis Rams in St. Louis. A rookie will start at quarterback for the Redskins on Sunday. It will be either Griffin or Cousins facing the Cleveland Browns. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III leaves the field after their 31-28 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens in an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Cleveland quarterback Brandon Weeden (3) tries to avoid pressure by the Kansas City defense during the second quarter in the Browns 30-7 victory over the Chiefs at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday. Weeden was sacked on the play. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)