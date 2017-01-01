Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland running back Trent Richardson carries the ball during the Browns 25-15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in their NFL football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland running back Trent Richardson (33) carries the ball against the Baltimore defense during the Browns 25-15 loss to the Ravens in their NFL football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland running back Trent Richardson begins to celebrate after catching a 22-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brandon Weeden in the third quarter of the Browns 24-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills in their NFL football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
KRT SPORTS STORY SLUGGED: CARDINALS-LIONS KRT PHOTOGRAPH BY JULIAN H. GONZALEZ/DETROIT FREE PRESS (September 7) DETROIT, MI -- Arizona Cardinals Emmitt Smith, (22), is wrapped up by Detroit Lion's Dre Bly, (32), and Barrett Green, (54), during 2nd quarter action of their game at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on Sunday, September 7, 2003. (nk) 2003
KRT SPORTS STORY SLUGGED: CARDINALS-49ERS KRT PHOTOGRAPH BY BOB LARSON/CONTRA COSTA TIMES (December 7) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Arizona Cardinals running back Emmitt Smith watches his team from the sidelines during the fourth quarter of the game against the San Francisco Forty Niners. The 49ers downed the Cardinals, 50-14, at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California on December 7, 2003. (cdm) 2003
Dallas Cowboys Emmitt Smith (22) stretches for a one-yard loss in the first quarter of Sunday's Super Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., Feb. 1, 1993. Cowboys Mark Stepnoski (53) tries to fend-off Buffalo Bills defenders Henry Jones (20) and Shane Conlan (58) on the play. The Cowboys won 52-17. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Dallas Cowboys former running back and Hall-of-Famer Emmit Smith (22) participates in a ceremony before the start of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010, in Arlington. (AP Photo/Sharon Ellman)