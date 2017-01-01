Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Chicago Bears quarterback Jason Campbell (2) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Aldon Smith (left) as defensive tackle Justin Smith (94) converges during the first quarter of an game in San Francisco, Nov. 19, 2012. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Chicago Bears quarterback Jason Campbell (2) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Justin Smith (94) and linebacker Aldon Smith, not pictured, during the fourth quarter of a game in San Francisco, Nov. 19, 2012. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)