Young fans react as Clemson's Deshaun Watson returns, Jan. 10, in Clemson, S.C., the day after the Tigers defeated Alabama 35-31 in the College Football Playoff championship game in Tampa. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Clemson's Deshaun Watson throws during the first half of the college football playoff championship game against Alabama, Jan. 9, in Tampa. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
If Browns coach Hue Jackson is going to fall in love with Clemson national championship-winning quarterback Deshaun Watson before April’s draft, it won’t happen next week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.