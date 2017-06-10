Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Victoria Macron gets a hug from Seville resident Donald Pritt after handing him a copy of a flyer on her late husband Bryon Macron, former Lafayette Township trustee. Macron was passing out flyers to with the hope of finding information about her husband's death on Saturday, June 10, 2017 in Chippewa Lake, Ohio, at Point Park (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Family photo of former Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron.
Victoria Macron passes out fliers looking for clues and offering a reward for information about her husband Bryon on Saturday, June 10, 2017 in Chippewa Lake, Ohio, at Point Park (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Victoria Macron stands near the site where her husband Bryon's body was found earlier this year in Chippewa Lake by a kayaker. Macron was passing out flyers to with the hope of finding information about her husband's death on Saturday, June 10, 2017 in Chippewa Lake, Ohio, at Point Park (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
LAFAYETTE TWP.: A Christmas tree trimmed with white lights, a heart ornament and the word “hope” still stands in the front room of Bryon Macron’s tidy colonial at the end of a cul-de-sac outside Medina.