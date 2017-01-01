Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Buchtel sophomore Terry Williams, 16, rakes mulch at 782 Excelsior Ave. Students from Meredith Cole's biohealth class took part in enhancing the mental and emotional health of the neighborhood lot. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel sophomore Anique Cooley, 17, paints grass on the fence at 782 Excelsior Ave. Students from Meredith Cole's biohealth class took part in enhancing the mental and emotional health of the neighborhood lot. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel sophomore Brandon Averitt, 16, paints hopscotch bricks at 782 Excelsior Ave. Students from Meredith Cole's biohealth class took part in enhancing the mental and emotional health of the neighborhood lot. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel sophomores clean their hands after painting at 782 Excelsior Ave.. Students from Meredith Cole's biohealth class took part in enhancing the mental and emotional health of the neighborhood lot. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel sophomores Marce' Compton-Vaughn (left), 16, and Timia Motley, 16, (right) share a laugh while splatter painting the fence at 782 Excelsior Ave. Students from Meredith Cole's biohealth class took part in enhancing the mental and emotional health of the neighborhood lot. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel sophomore Terry Williams, 16, sprays numbers on a hopscotch bricks at 782 Excelsior Ave. Students from Meredith Cole's biohealth class took part in enhancing the mental and emotional health of the neighborhood lot. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)