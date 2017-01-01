Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Braxton Miller (5) spins away from Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Mike Taylor (53) during the 1st quarter at Camp Randall Stadium last season in Madison, Wisconsin. (Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch/MCT)
Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller escapes the grasp of Purdue defensive end Greg Latta during the second quarter of a game last season in Columbus. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State coach Urban Meyer (center) celebrates with quarterback Braxton Miller (5) and defensive back Corey Brown (3) following a 17-16 win over Michigan State last season in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)