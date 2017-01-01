Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The Milwaukee Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova can't get a hold on the ball and Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving comes up with it during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday Nov. 3, 2012 in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Tom Lynn)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Alonzo Gee slams the ball over the Milwaukee Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday Nov. 3, 2012 in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Tom Lynn)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson is fouled from behind by Milwaukee Bucks' Samuel Dalembert during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday Nov. 3, 2012 in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Tom Lynn)
Milwaukee Bucks' Tobias Harris puts one in over Cleveland Cavaliers' Anderson Varejao during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday Nov. 3, 2012 in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Tom Lynn)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Alonzo Gee drives on the Milwaukee Bucks defense during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday Nov. 3, 2012 in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Tom Lynn)