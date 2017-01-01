Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Summit Metro Parks will be opening up two Nature Play area in the parks, designed so children will have more opportunities to connect with nature. The Liberty Park in Twinsburg will open on Sunday April 9. The Goodyear Heights Metro Park Nature Play opens on April 27. (Logo courtesy Summit Metro Parks)
Summit County Metro Parks employees work on the Nature Play installation at Liberty Park in Twinsburg, on March 30. The Nature Play are of Liberty Park, designed so children have more opportunities to connect with nature, will open on Sunday April 9. The Goodyear Heights Metro Park Nature Play opens on April 27. (Photo courtesy/Nathan Eppink/Summit Metro Parks)
