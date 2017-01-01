Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Alonzo Gee (33) drives and scores past Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah during the first half of a game Monday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) shoots over Chicago Bulls guard Nate Robinson during the first half of a game Monday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dion Waiters (3) knocks the ball away from Chicago Bulls guard Marco Belinelli (8) as Kevin Jones (5) and Taj Gibson watch during the first half of a game Monday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dion Waiters (left) is grabbed from behind by Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah during the first half of a game Monday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Alonzo Gee (33) drives and scores past Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah during the first half of a game Monday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dion Waiters (3) scores past Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah during the first half of a game Monday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bulls guard Nate Robinson (center left) passes past the Cleveland Cavaliers defense of Shaun Livingston (14), Tyler Zeller (40) and Kevin Jones (5) as Bulls' Nazr Mohammed (48) watches during the first half of a game Monday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson (13) shoots over Chicago Bulls forward Carlos Boozer (5) during the first half of a game Monday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)