Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Chicago Bulls' Taj Gibson (22) and Cleveland Cavaliers' Tyler Zeller (40) battle for the ball in the second quarter Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Chicago Bulls' Joakim Noah (13) passes the ball in front of Cleveland Cavaliers' Donald Sloan (15) in the second quarter Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' C.J. Miles (0) and Chicago Bulls' Marco Belinelli (8) battle for a loose ball in the second quarter Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Chicago Bulls' Luol Deng (9) shoots around Cleveland Cavaliers' Alonzo Gee (33) in the first quarter Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Chicago Bulls' Carlos Boozer (5) is fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers' Anderson Varejao (17) during the third quarter Wednesday in Cleveland. The Bulls won 95-85. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Chicago Bulls' Nate Robinson (2) passes the ball past Cleveland Cavaliers' Anderson Varejao (17) and Jeremy Pargo (8) during the third quarter Wednesday in Cleveland. The Bulls won 95-85. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)