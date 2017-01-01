Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Burn victim Jennifer Johnson daps away a tear as hospital staff escort Johnson and her maid of honor Andrea Milhoan (third from left) to the hospital chapel for her wedding to Jimmie Smith at Akron Children's Hospital on Tuesday. Johnson burned herself in a cooking accident. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Burn victim Jennifer Johnson (center) and Jimmie Smith exchange vows as Akron Children's Hospital Chaplain Russell Burden (right) officiates at the hospital on Tuesday. Johnson burned herself in a cooking accident. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Burn victim Jennifer Johnson (right) and Jimmie Smith exchange rings during their wedding ceremony at Akron Children's Hospital on Tuesday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jimmie Smith (left) makes a face during his wedding ceremony to burn victim Jennifer Johnson and at Akron Children's Hospital on Tuesday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Burn victim Jennifer Johnson and Jimmie Smith hug after getting married at Akron Children's Hospital on Tuesday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Maid of honor Andrea Milhoan, (right) adjusts the veil of burn victim Jennifer Johnson as they get ready for her wedding ceremony at Akron Children's Hospital on Tuesday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Maid of honor Andrea Milhoan, (left) helps burn victim Jennifer Johnson get ready for her wedding ceremony at Akron Children's Hospital on Tuesday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
A burn unit nurse helps Jennifer Johnson (center) get to her wheelchair as maid of honor Andrea Milhoan (right) assists her as they get ready for Johnson's wedding to Jimmie Smith at Akron Children's Hospital on Tuesday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jennifer Johnson relaxes in her burn unit room as she waits to marry her finacee Jimmie Smith at Akron Children's Hospital on Tuesday. Johnson burned herself in a cooking accident. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hospital staff escort burn victim Jennifer Johnson to the hospital chapel for her wedding to Jimmie Smith at Akron Children's Hospital on Tuesday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)