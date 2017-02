Akron-area women to be recognized with Woman of the Year awards

Dr. Melanie Lynch, a surgeon in the new Breast Center, talks about the benefits of the center's large exam rooms to allow for family members to be involved inside the Richard M. and Yvonne Hamlin Pavilion at Summa Akron City Hospital in this July 8, 2015 file photo. Lynch and seven other women will be honored by the Summit County Historical Society at the 2017 Woman of the Year Awards luncheon on March 15. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)