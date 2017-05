Akron Dish: Middle Eastern food in Cuyahoga Falls; Men Who Cook’s winning cheesecake recipe; Mother’s Day brunch options; wine tastings and ethnic fests

The fourth photo is of (from left to right) Zarah Shah, 16, and Noor Shah, 12, and their father Shah Jalees. Jalees, a psychiatrist with Summa Physicians Inc., took the Best Presentation award at the Men Who Cook fundraising event at Todaro's Party Center in Akron for shami kabab (a fried patty of lentils and beef) and murgh makhani - (butter chicken). (Katie Byard/Akron Beacon Journal)