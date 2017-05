Amazon gives voice-enabled speaker a screen, video calling

In this file photo, Amazon's Echo, a digital assistant that can be set up in a home or office to listen for various requests, such as for a song, a sports score, the weather, or even a book to be read aloud, is shown, in New York. Amazon is giving its voice-enabled Echo speaker a touch screen and video-calling capabilities as it competes with Google��s efforts at bringing smarts to the home. The new device, called Echo Show, goes on sale on June 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)