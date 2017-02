Amazon increasingly wants to be its own deliveryman

Amazon.com boxes are shown stacked near a Boeing 767 Amazon "Prime Air" cargo plane on display in a Boeing hangar, Aug. 4, 2016 in Seattle. Amazons announcement on Monday of a new air cargo hub in Kentucky is the latest way the e-commerce retailer is dipping its toe, or perhaps whole foot, into building out its shipping and logistics unit. If successful, the move ultimately means lower costs for Amazon but it could eventually pit Amazon against package deliverers like FedEx and UPS. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)