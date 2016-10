Amazon launches for-pay streaming music service

This image provided by Amazon Music shows a display of Amazon Music Unlimited, a paid streaming music service Amazon is launching. The music service is being positioned to compete against existing services such as Spotify and Apple Music. It will cost $8 per month, or $80 a year, for members of Amazon's $99-a-year Prime loyalty program. Non-Prime members will pay $10 a month, the same monthly fee charged by Spotify and Apple Music. (Amazon Music via AP)