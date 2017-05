Amazon’s streaming software powers new smart TVs

This photo provided by Westinghouse Electronics shows a blend of streaming TV services and over-the-air channels on a Westinghouse TV. Amazons streaming TV software will appear on a new line of smart TVs designed to blend streaming TV services and over-the-air channels, but not cable packages. The TVs from Element Electronics will be sold under the Element and Westinghouse brands. While Samsung and LG are still developing their own smart TV systems, many other manufacturers have abandoned in-house efforts and are turning instead to a streaming TV company such as Roku, and now Amazon. (Westinghouse Electronics via AP)