Americans hang up on landlines as cellphone homes dominate

This file photo, shows a push-button landline telephone, in Whitefield, Maine. According to a U.S. government survey released Thursday homes and apartments with only cellphone service exceeded 50 percent for the first time, reaching 50.8 percent for the last six months of 2016. On the flip side, 45.9 percent of U.S. households still have landline phones, including newer internet-based services common with cable TV and internet packages, while the remaining households have no phone service at all. More than 39 percent of U.S. households have both landline and cellphone service. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)