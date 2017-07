As coal dwindles, mining states trim safety inspections

Coal miner Rickey Thorpe poses for a photo in his work clothes. The photo was taken for his mom as a Mother's Day gift. Thorpe, who worked at Sebree's Onton No. 9 mine in western Kentucky, was killed in a mechanical accident at the underground mine on Sept. 16, 2015. Thorpe's mother, Kathy Bartlett, is critical of a new law in Kentucky that reduces safety inspections at underground mines. (Lauren Burden via AP)