Asian funerals go green, high-tech at Hong Kong trade fair

Lee Jong-lan, South Korea's top funerary beautician demonstrates her airbrushing technique for covering up discolored or damaged skin on corpses at the Asia Funeral and Cemetery Expo & Conference in Hong Kong, Thursday. The expo underscores how for some investors Asia's rapidly aging population makes its death industry a potentially lucrative market. Asia's aging population is projected to hit 923 million by mid-century, according to an Asian Development Bank, putting the region on track to become the oldest in the world. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)