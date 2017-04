Aspiring tech prodigy tries to re-route self-driving cars

Luminar CEO Austin Russell gestures while looking at a 3D lidar map on a demonstration drive in San Francisco. Russell, now 22, was barely old enough to drive when he set out to create a safer navigation system for robot-controlled cars. His ambitions are about to be tested five years after he co-founded Luminar Technologies, a Silicon Valley startup trying to steer the rapidly expanding self-driving car industry in a new direction. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)