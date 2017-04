Bad beasts, good treats: Feral hog slaughterhouse takes off

A sample of wild boar sausage simmers in a frying pan at the Springfield Slaughterhouse in Springfield, La. The small Louisiana slaughterhouse has a big mission: getting restaurants and home cooks to take a bite out of the state's $74 million-plus in annual damage from feral hogs. Their main business is butchering wild boar, which otherwise would be gobbling crops, competing with local wildlife and ripping up levees, fragile wetlands and other green spaces. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)