Beds, chairs, chandeliers and more – everything must go as liquidation sale opens to public at former Akron City Centre Hotel

Karen Riechers of International Content Liquidations Inc. talks about the fixtures in the ladies room that are for sale including the wall towel and trash can as well as the wooden bathroom stalls at the former Akron Citi-Centre Hotel on Wednesday in Akron. ICL will open the public sale, which is billed as "the largest garage sale Akron has ever seen" at 10am on Thursday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)