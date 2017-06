Begin teaching kids money management skills early

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 5, 2017, file photo, volunteer Kurt Kern, lower right, a financial adviser at Ameriprise Financial, explains different options for savings and investments to a group of high school seniors during the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce's Real Life Academy at the Lismore Hotel in Eau Claire, Wis. Students from six area high schools that have completed a personal finance class participate in the Real Life Academy to learn money management skills in a hands-on setting. Teaching teens the basics of saving, following a budget and the principles behind responsibly managing checking and credit accounts can instill healthy financial habits that will serve them well as adults. (Marisa Wojcik/The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP, File)