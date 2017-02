Bourbon leaves even bigger economic impact on Kentucky

This Oct. 3, 2012 photo shows the Jim Beam visitors center at its central distillery in Clermont, Ky. Tourism in the heart of bourbon country, on the upswing for years, reached a milestone in 2016. Visitors made more than 1 million stops at distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour last year, the Kentucky Distillers' Association said Jan. 25. (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner)