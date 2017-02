Burger King, Tim Hortons owner adding Popeyes to holdings

This Aug. 25, 2014 photo, shows signs for Burger King and Tim Hortons locations in Ottawa, Ontario. Restaurant Brands International says it's buying Popeyes for $1.8 billion, bringing the chicken chain under the same corporate umbrella as Burger King and Tim Hortons. The move fits with Restaurant Brands' approach of taking over well-known fast-food chains it sees as having the potential for significant expansion. The deal gives Popeyes shareholders $79 per share, representing a 27 percent premium from its average price on Feb. 10, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)