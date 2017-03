Businesses get pushed out as industrial districts rebuild

Teresa Van Vleet-Danos walks through the production area in the Rowat Cut Stone & Marble plant in Des Moines, Iowa. Manufacturing businesses across the country are getting pushed out of neighborhoods where they have operated for decades as cities remake gritty industrial districts into trendy hotspots. Due to encroaching development, Rowat Cut Stone & Marble has until this summer to clear out, leaving behind a weathered building that will be knocked down and replaced with apartment towers. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)