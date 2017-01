China’s poorest, trying to stay warm, add greatly to smog

A villager waits for trucks overfilled with coal to pass before racing to pick up pieces that fly off as the trucks pass an uneven road junction near the Shougang steel factory in Qianan in northern China's Hebei province. Across vast swathes of northern China, particularly in the poor countryside, residents still go to great lengths to acquire and burn coal for warmth despite government efforts to ban the practice and introduce cleaner, but costlier, types of coal or electrical heating. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)