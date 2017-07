Companies offer quirky perks like guitar lessons, tattoos

Meg Dowaliby, along with her colleagues behind, wears Bose noise-canceling headphones, a perk of her job, as she works at her computer at Geniuslink in Seattle. Small and medium-sized companies offer enviable and sometimes quirky perks and benefits so they can attract and keep top workers. Many owners also provide the extras because they want staffers to have a humane, rewarding, even fun work environment. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)