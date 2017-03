Dan Colantone resigning as leader of Greater Akron Chamber

Rick McQueen, president and CEO of Akron Canton Airport (left) Dan Colantone, president and CEO of the Greater Akron Chamber (center) and Denny Saunier, president and CEO of the Canton Regional Chamber, discuss the new social media/marketing campaign for the airport called Love CAK, after a meeting of the Greater Akron Chamber of Commerce at the Fairlawn Hilton on Jan 30, 2014, in Fairlawn. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)