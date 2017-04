Despite recalls, dangerous air bags are being pulled from wrecked cars and reused

In this April 18 photo, a 2002 Honda Accord involved in a March 3, 2017, crash in which an exploding Takata air bag inflator badly injured the driver, Karina Dorado, sits in a driveway in Las Vegas. The incident has exposed a danger posed by the recalled parts. Nothing prevents the reuse of air bags from older models to fix wrecked cars that can then be resold, often to unsuspecting buyers. (AP Photo/Ken Ritter)