Detroit Tigers, Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch dies at age 87

In this June 17. 1998 photo, Detroit Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch (center) hoists the Stanley Cup in Washington after the Red Wings won their second consecutive NHL championship. Igor Larionov is at left. Ilitch, founder of the Little Caesars Pizza empire and owner of the Red Wings and the Detroit Tigers, has died. He was 87. Ilitch, who was praised for keeping his professional hockey and baseball teams in Detroit as other urban sports franchises relocated to new suburban stadiums, died Friday at a hospital in Detroit, according to family spokesman Doug Kuiper. (Julian H. Gonzalez/Detroit Free Press via AP)