Diversity in tech: Lots of attention, little progress

In this Dec. 9, 2015 photo, Jaysean Erby raises his hands as he solves a coding problem as Apple CEO Tim Cook watches from behind at an Apple Store, in New York, as Apple hosted Hour of Code events around the world as part of Computer Science Education Week. Despite loudly touted efforts, the tech industry is making very little progress in diversifying its workforce, especially in technical and leadership positions. Companies are spending a lot of time and money on improving diversity, from outreach at high schools and historically black colleges to internship and mentoring programs to sponsorships for coding boot camps to bias training and support groups. So far, to little avail. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)