Donald Trump finds that CEO-as-president isn’t always a natural fit

In this April 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump listens as Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks at the Treasury Department in Washington. Trump won the White House by arguing that what America needed was a president who had proved himself as a steely and successful corporate leader with no political baggage, someone, say, like himself. Yet 100 days into Trumps presidency, the businessman-as-president has struggled to apply his experience as a real estate and entertainment mogul to the Herculean task of governing the worlds most powerful nation. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)