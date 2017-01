Edwin Shaw’s steel skeleton is up, but new rehab hospital’s construction continues in Montrose area

Construction continues on the 200,000-square-foot Select Medical-Cleveland Clinic in-patient rehabilitation center on 32 acres west of the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Health and Wellness Center on Medina Road. on Tuesday in Bath Township. The building, which is in the Bath-Akron-Fairlawn Joint Economic Development District, is expected to be completed late this year and will be named the Edwin Shaw Rehabilitation Hospital. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)