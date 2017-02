Entrepreneurs: Health law changes may mean finding new jobs

Small business consultant Merredith Branscombe, the founder and president at Leap Public Relations, talks on the phone in her backyard in Boulder, Colo. Stay in business for themselves or go back to working for someone else? That's the choice some small business owners and freelancers are worried they may have to make, depending on what changes Congress makes in the health care law. The ability to buy individual insurance on exchanges in each state helped some of Branscombe's clients decide to leave their jobs for entrepreneurship. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)